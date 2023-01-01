Rolls Choice Premium Flower offers a unique and exotic experience, perfect for cannabis enthusiasts looking to explore new flavors. Its aromatic cross of OG Kush x Chemdog omits an unmistakable diesel-skunk nose with notes of pungent pine. A visually stunning variety boasting vibrant olive green foliage, and layered in golden trichomes, its Sativa dominant profile delivers an uplifted headspace followed by pleasurable full-melt body high.



