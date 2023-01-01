Rolls Choice Premium Flower offers a unique and exotic experience, perfect for cannabis enthusiasts looking to explore new flavors. Its aromatic cross of OG Kush x Chemdog omits an unmistakable diesel-skunk nose with notes of pungent pine. A visually stunning variety boasting vibrant olive green foliage, and layered in golden trichomes, its Sativa dominant profile delivers an uplifted headspace followed by pleasurable full-melt body high.
No product reviews
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.