WCC’s Rolls Choice CUREJoint offers a unique and exotic experience, perfect for the cannabis enthusiasts looking to explore new flavors. An aromatic cross of OG Kush x Chemdog, this 1-gram joint emits an unmistakable diesel-skunk nose with notes of pungent pine. A lux varietal that makes any ride smooth and quiet, its Sativa profile delivers an uplifted headspace followed by pleasurable full-melt body high.



