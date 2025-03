Rose Gold Top Shelf Flower is a captivating Hybrid cross of Pineapple Express x MoonBow. This exquisite blend conveys densely knuckled buds with ripe and creamy trichomes and an alluring aroma that boasts a mix of floral and herbal notes. Rose Gold's effect is similar to the therapeutic nature of gardening, helping the fatigued consumer refocus on purposeful tasks that promote a sense of serenity.



