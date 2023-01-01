Rozay Premium Flower from West Coast Cure provides a powerhouse of intense flavor and aroma. An Indica leaning cross of Sunset Sherbet x Purple Bomb, the flowers are light green with bright orange pistils. Covered by nature’s gassy ripe trichomes, its buds emit a sweet and earthy aroma with notes of musky petrol. With the taste of sweet berry, menthol, and diesel, Rozay’s effect hits the reset button and helps reboot the upset headspace.

