Rozay Live Resin Cartridge from West Coast Cure is an Indica-leaning oil that “pairs well” with ... life. Sourced from NorCal growers cultivating craft-cannabis in Humboldt & Trinity county, this 1-gram tank of oil has a fresh terpene profile of sweet herbs, earthy pepper, and has a subtle floral palate. Pressed from a sweet and spicy phenotype of the award-winning Zkittlez strain, Rozay’s soil to oil, whole-plant, full-spectrum effects are mentally soothing and physically relaxing.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC