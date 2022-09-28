Rozay Live Resin Cartridge from West Coast Cure is an Indica-leaning oil that “pairs well” with ... life. Sourced from NorCal growers cultivating craft-cannabis in Humboldt & Trinity county, this 1-gram tank of oil has a fresh terpene profile of sweet herbs, earthy pepper, and has a subtle floral palate. Pressed from a sweet and spicy phenotype of the award-winning Zkittlez strain, Rozay’s soil to oil, whole-plant, full-spectrum effects are mentally soothing and physically relaxing.