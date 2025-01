RS-11 Premium Flower – a.k.a Rainbow Sherbert #11 – is a four-way Hybrid cross of Gelato x Sunset Sherbert x Zkittlez x OG Kush. Loud, sweet, and gassy, the dark green and purple buds are layered in ripe, sticky trichomes. RS-11 expresses a sharp and musky nose that translates into a petrol-packed hit of citrus and candy. A relaxing and inspired strain, its effects are like finding the proverbial Pot of Gold at the end of the Rainbow.

