WCC’s RS-11 – a.k.a Rainbow Sherbert #11 – is a Hybrid cultivar bred by Deep East Farms in collaboration with Doja Pak. This four-way cross of Gelato x Sunset Sherbert x Zkittlez x OG Kush, expresses big, dark green and purple buds that are layered in sticky trichomes. Loud, sweet, and gassy, the buds have a sharp and musky nose that translates into a petrol-packed hit of citrus and candy. A relaxing and inspired strain, its effects are like finding the proverbial Pot of Gold at the end of the Rainbow.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC
