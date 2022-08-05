WCC’s RS-11 – a.k.a Rainbow Sherbert #11 – is a Hybrid cultivar bred by Deep East Farms in collaboration with Doja Pak. This four-way cross of Gelato x Sunset Sherbert x Zkittlez x OG Kush, expresses big, dark green and purple buds that are layered in sticky trichomes. Loud, sweet, and gassy, the buds have a sharp and musky nose that translates into a petrol-packed hit of citrus and candy. A relaxing and inspired strain, its effects are like finding the proverbial Pot of Gold at the end of the Rainbow.