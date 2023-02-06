Samoas Premium Flower is a Hybrid cross of the Forum Cut x Face Off OG cultivars. The flowers are tightly structured, have a tropical citrus aroma with earthy undertones, and are covered in fiery orange hairs with ripe trichomes. Providing a heady boost of creative energy, these Samoas provide a cerebral boost for the beleaguered mindset.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.