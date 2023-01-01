Sangria Live Resin Badder is extracted from an Indica-leaning phenotype of its namesake strain. A powerful full-spectrum concentrate, it delivers hard-hitting effects with its unadulterated terpene profile. Sangria's high hits you almost immediately after the first dab, manifesting an elevated mood and relaxed headspace. Known to foster an intense vibe shift throughout the entire body, this LRB pairs well with a chill evening on the couch.

