Sangria Runtz Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cross of Red Sangria x Runtz. Aromatic and potent, the strain expresses a sweet and fruity nose with notes of citrus, strawberries, and tart cherries. Loaded with a high-octane sweetness, the buds create a fruity hit with a light gas finish. Tightly knuckled, purple and green with frosty ripe trichomes, Sangria Runtz provides an elevated mindset and relaxed attitude.