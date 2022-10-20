About this product
Sangria Runtz Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cross of Red Sangria x Runtz. Aromatic and potent, the strain expresses a sweet and fruity nose with notes of citrus, strawberries, and tart cherries. Loaded with a high-octane sweetness, the buds create a fruity hit with a light gas finish. Tightly knuckled, purple and green with frosty ripe trichomes, Sangria Runtz provides an elevated mindset and relaxed attitude.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC