About this product

​​Sativa Mix .35g mini pre-rolls by West Coast Cure contain 6 personal-sized joints. Rolled from the same de-stemmed, 100% top-shelf flower utilized in WCC’s full-sized CUREjoints, they’re perfect for single-use sharing or that solo smoke session. A thoughtful and covid compliant pre-roll, the flower used is a blend of several of our favorite Sativa strains. Making for an uplifting and cerebral high that motivates the senses, these minis are a great choice for the Sativa lover.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.