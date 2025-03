Sativa Mix Premium CUREjoint is a full-gram joint rolled from WCC’s de-stemmed Premium Flower. A reflective smoke that instills a relaxed vibe, its combined genetics create a heady hit from some of our favorite Sativa strains. Making for an uplifting and cerebral high that motivates the senses, this 1-gram joint makes a stellar choice for the Sativa lover with stuff to do.

