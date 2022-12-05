SFV OG Premium Flower from West Coast Cure is an Indica-dominant phenotype of Cali Connection’s OG Kush cultivar. A euphoric and blissful smoke, the flowers have a hashy-earth and citrus aroma with a skunky pine and lemon zest. A weedporn strain if ever there was one, these tightly knuckled buds flex a pale green complexion with translucent ripe trichomes. A sleepy strain with disarming effects, the high reduces inhibition to new experiences.