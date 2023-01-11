About this product
SFV OG Premium Flower from West Coast Cure is an Indica-dominant phenotype of Cali Connection’s OG Kush cultivar. A euphoric and blissful smoke, the flowers have a hashy-earth and citrus aroma with a skunky pine and lemon zest. A weedporn strain if ever there was one, these tightly knuckled buds flex a pale green complexion with translucent ripe trichomes. A sleepy strain with disarming effects, the high reduces inhibition to new experiences.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000171-LIC