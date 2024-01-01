Sherbanger Live Resin Badder is a Hybrid dab that bangs like no other! This tantalizing treat is an extract of the Sherbert x Headbanger cross, delivering a fusion that's part sweet symphony, part head-banging sensation. Brace yourself for a zesty dance on your palate, where citrusy Sherbert meets the electrifying Headbanger vibes. It's a resinous rhapsody that'll have you exclaiming, "Sherbanger, you're the headliner of my 710-sesh!"
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.