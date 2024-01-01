Sherbanger Live Resin Badder is a Hybrid dab that bangs like no other! This tantalizing treat is an extract of the Sherbert x Headbanger cross, delivering a fusion that's part sweet symphony, part head-banging sensation. Brace yourself for a zesty dance on your palate, where citrusy Sherbert meets the electrifying Headbanger vibes. It's a resinous rhapsody that'll have you exclaiming, "Sherbanger, you're the headliner of my 710-sesh!"

