Sherbet, a.k.a. Sunset Sherbet, is a four-way Indica-leaning Hybrid cross of OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison, and Pink Panties. First propagated by NorCal breeder Mr. Sherbinski, the terps from these buds create an aroma of berry and lemon-lime with a skunk and cookie dough kicker. A great smoke with a fantastic effect, the high from these multi-colored rock-hard nugs creates a cerebral high with relaxing effects. A great strain for the high-tolerance consumer.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.