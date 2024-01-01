Sherbet, a.k.a. Sunset Sherbet, is a four-way Indica-leaning Hybrid cross of OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison, and Pink Panties. First propagated by NorCal breeder Mr. Sherbinski, the terps from these buds create an aroma of berry and lemon-lime with a skunk and cookie dough kicker. A great smoke with a fantastic effect, the high from these multi-colored rock-hard nugs creates a cerebral high with relaxing effects. A great strain for the high-tolerance consumer.

