Sherbhead Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid phenotype of the Sherbet x Headband cross. An exquisite Hybrid strain, its terpy profile ignites the senses with a harmonious fusion of flavor and effect. Dense, delectable, and heady, its buds deliver a citrus-n-gas palate and a soothing cerebral buzz. An unparalleled strain for creative inspiration, Sherbhead soothes and revitalizes the senses.



