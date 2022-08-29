Skywalker Mints Live Resin 1 gram Hybrid cartridge combines Skywalker’s fruit-forward headiness with the zest of Thin Mints. Extracted from the same terpene-rich top-shelf plant material as our high-end concentrates, this full-spectrum gas tank creates a fruity pull of piney blueberries and mint. While the 1g cartridge is NOT a lightsaber, it has been known to help some consumers channel their inner Force.