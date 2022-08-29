About this product
Skywalker Mints Live Resin 1 gram Hybrid cartridge combines Skywalker’s fruit-forward headiness with the zest of Thin Mints. Extracted from the same terpene-rich top-shelf plant material as our high-end concentrates, this full-spectrum gas tank creates a fruity pull of piney blueberries and mint. While the 1g cartridge is NOT a lightsaber, it has been known to help some consumers channel their inner Force.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
