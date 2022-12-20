About this product
Skywalker OG Top Shelf Flower has been skillfully produced from an Indica leaning phenotype of the Skywalker (Blueberry x Mazar) and OG Kush cross. Sourced from some of California’s best cultivators, the strain is a hybridized cross between the ever-popular Skywalker and OG Kush. A revered strain with the ability to inspire creativity late in the day, the Skywalker OG cultivar provides a great 4:20 treat. Inspired yet relaxing, this joint of Skywalker OG is more of a daytime smoke.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
