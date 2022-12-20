Skywalker OG Top Shelf Flower has been skillfully produced from an Indica leaning phenotype of the Skywalker (Blueberry x Mazar) and OG Kush cross. Sourced from some of California’s best cultivators, the strain is a hybridized cross between the ever-popular Skywalker and OG Kush. A revered strain with the ability to inspire creativity late in the day, the Skywalker OG cultivar provides a great 4:20 treat. Inspired yet relaxing, this joint of Skywalker OG is more of a daytime smoke.