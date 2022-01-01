About this product
The 1 gram Skywalker OG CUREpen Cartridge by West Coast Cure contains a Indica oil that expresses strong Sativa characteristics. A classic fusion of the respected Skywalker and OG Kush genetics, the oil in this 510 Cartridge provides flavorful relief for the discrete consumer. Another full gram CUREpen Cartridge for the discerning consumer with a taste for luxury.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.