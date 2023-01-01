Slurricane Premium Flower is an Indica leaning hybrid created from a Do-Si-Dos x Purple Punch cross. A treat for the sophisticated palate, it tastes like a fresh harvest of sweet grapes, berries, pineapple, and citrus. Dense, olive green, and accented with pink and purple hues, the buds are dusted with a nice white layer of frosty trichomes. Slurricane’s effects make for a strong sedative that intills a pleasant and euphoric mindset -- a good choice for winding down after a hectic day.



