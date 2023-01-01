Slurricane Premium Flower is an Indica leaning hybrid created from a Do-Si-Dos x Purple Punch cross. A treat for the sophisticated palate, it tastes like a fresh harvest of sweet grapes, berries, pineapple, and citrus. Dense, olive green, and accented with pink and purple hues, the buds are dusted with a nice white layer of frosty trichomes. Slurricane’s effects make for a strong sedative that intills a pleasant and euphoric mindset -- a good choice for winding down after a hectic day.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.