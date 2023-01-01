Slurty Premium Flower is an Indica-dominant cross of Sluricane and Gelato 33. First bred by Purple City Genetics, Slurty pack's an incredible combo of appearance, aroma, and flavor. The deep green buds are embraced by purple calyx and accented by vibrant orange pistils drenched in ripe white trichomes. Loaded with a creamy floral, gas-like nose with candied undertones, its flavor offers a sweet orange zest ending with a kush and earth exhale. Allowing the mind to soar, its effects relax the physique and sharpen creative perspective.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.