Slurty Premium Flower is an Indica-dominant cross of Sluricane and Gelato 33. First bred by Purple City Genetics, Slurty pack's an incredible combo of appearance, aroma, and flavor. The deep green buds are embraced by purple calyx and accented by vibrant orange pistils drenched in ripe white trichomes. Loaded with a creamy floral, gas-like nose with candied undertones, its flavor offers a sweet orange zest ending with a kush and earth exhale. Allowing the mind to soar, its effects relax the physique and sharpen creative perspective.

Show more