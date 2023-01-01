WCC’s Slymer Live Resin Cartridge is a terpene-packed 510-cart with a heady Sativa edge. With intense notes of citrus, earthy pine, and diesel, its fresh-frozen terpenes create an unforgettable flavor and effect. The high from Slymer’s hyper-creative one-gram, whole-plant, full-spectrum tank produces a mindful headspace that works perfectly for daytime use.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.