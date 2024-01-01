Slymer Live Resin Sauce is a terpene-packed concentrate with a heady Sativa edge. With intense notes of citrus, earthy pine, and diesel, its fresh-frozen terpenes create an unforgettable flavor and effect. The Sativa high from Slymer’s hyper-creative, whole-plant, full-spectrum dab produces a mindful headspace that works perfectly for daytime use.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.