First-class flavor from the Air West Coast Cure runway. Also known as Dirty Laundry, Stinky OG brings that unmistakable OG funk with a heavy, gassy punch that sticks around long after takeoff. Each Jefferey in this Smoke & Fly 5 Pack is infused with flower, diamonds, and kief for a smooth, full-bodied burn that lands every time. Loud, sticky, and impossible to keep under wraps, Stinky OG is the perfect way to Smoke & Fly!