About this product
First-class flavor from the Air West Coast Cure runway. Also known as Dirty Laundry, Stinky OG brings that unmistakable OG funk with a heavy, gassy punch that sticks around long after takeoff. Each Jefferey in this Smoke & Fly 5 Pack is infused with flower, diamonds, and kief for a smooth, full-bodied burn that lands every time. Loud, sticky, and impossible to keep under wraps, Stinky OG is the perfect way to Smoke & Fly!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
