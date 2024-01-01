Smorez Top Shelf flower is a desert-like collaboration from a Indica-leaning cross of Dosidos x Oreoz. Like a smokeable confection for the tastebuds, its flavor delivers an earthy blend of sweet coffee and smokey chocolate. Rolled, lit and ripped, its effects are a rollercoaster of laughter that’s high on humor and even higher on euphoria!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.