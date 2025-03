Sour Apple Live Resin Cartridge is a tangy vape extracted from a Hybrid cross of the Original Diesel x Cinderella 99. Loaded with a zingy zest that will make your taste buds dance, this 1-gram cart packs a sharper punch than a seasoned ninja. For those looking to turn their day into a positive adventure, this 510-cart lets the good times roll.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

