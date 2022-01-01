About this product
Sour Berry Punch Diamonds from West Coast Cure delivers a fruity and potent Sativa leaning dab. Packed with vibrant notes of berries and petrol, the combined THCa crystals and sauce create a high-spirited mix of flavors and effects. While the berry-centric flavor grabs your attention, its thought-provoking high knocks you off your feet. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the creative ride.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.