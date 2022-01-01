Sour Berry Punch Diamonds from West Coast Cure delivers a fruity and potent Sativa leaning dab. Packed with vibrant notes of berries and petrol, the combined THCa crystals and sauce create a high-spirited mix of flavors and effects. While the berry-centric flavor grabs your attention, its thought-provoking high knocks you off your feet. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the creative ride.