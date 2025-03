Sour Blueberry Live Resin Sugar provides an unparalleled Sativa experience for the seasoned consumer. Crafted from ripe flowers at peak maturation, this live resin concentrate captures the essence of sweet blueberries with a tangy kicker. Extracted at low-temps, its terpene profile has been meticulously preserved for your dabbing pleasure. When you’re ready to elevate your senses and change your mindset, Sour Blueberry Live Resin Sugar delivers a tangy sense of creative bliss.

read more