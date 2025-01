Sour Bomba Premium Flower is a botanical bombshell that will blast your tongue with its zesty gas-n-funk palate. Embark on a Sativa-style adventure that’ll make your head spin and your taste buds do the cha-cha. Like an EDM party in your mouth, Sour Bomba’s earth and petrol terps dance on the palate. A creative strain with a hyperactive headspace, Sour Bomba is a social smoke with an energetic vibe.

read more