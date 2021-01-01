Loading…
West Coast Cure

Sour Chem Live Resin Sauce 1g

About this product

Sour Chem is a 50/50 hybrid live resin sauce with a smooth and earthy flavor profile that’s long lasting and vibrant. A dab of these gassed up extracts is rewarded with a strong lemon and pine flavor that has a distinctly fuel-filled exhale. Powerful, with an energetic high and long-lasting effects, Sour Chem works great in creative situations.

A great dab for enjoying fine food, good people or inspired work, Sour Chem also alleviates minor bouts of pain, depression and fatigue.

* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
