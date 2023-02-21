Sour Diesel Premium Flower is a thought-provoking Sativa created from a cross of Sour Diesel and Super Silver Haze. A vibe check cultivar, this inspiring strain will leave you feeling high AF and grinning from ear to ear. The aroma, at first whiff, smacks of spicy sweetness and pungent gassiness. Inherited from its diesel genetics, Sour D. has a sweet petrol and earth savor that clings to your palate. Making for an excellent mid-day motivator, this Sativa instills an energized headspace that’s both creative and productive.





