Sour Diesel Lime Live Rosin Diamonds are craft THCA crystalline mined from a sun-grown phenotype of the crossed Chemdawg x Super Skunk strains. An intoxicating mix of heady diamonds and solventless sauce, the mechanically-separated THCA diamonds express a sour citrus and diesel palate with priceless effects. A gas-centric dab that fuels your creative mindset, the effect produces a relaxed physical sensation and a pleasant headspace.
No product reviews
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.