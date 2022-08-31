About this product
WCC’s .5g Sour Diesel Lime Rosin Cartridge is a solvent-free, terpene-rich, Sativa dab-like vape in a 510-cartridge. Pull after pull, the oil, derived from the Chemdawg x Super Skunk cross, hits like a creamy citrus-centric vape of pure joy! A hashy Sour D and lime vape, this 21st-century format works nicely for old-school dabbers.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC