Sour Grapes Live Resin Badder is a balanced concentrate known for its potent effects and distinctive grape-like flavor. Extracted from A Hybrid pheno of the Sour Diesel x Grape Ape cross, its dab provides a tart and fruity zest with notes of diesel and grape. Creating a high-functioning head space with a full-melt body high, its effects instills a strong sense of curiosity and sparks the imagination.

