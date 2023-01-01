Sour Grapes Live Resin Badder is a balanced concentrate known for its potent effects and distinctive grape-like flavor. Extracted from A Hybrid pheno of the Sour Diesel x Grape Ape cross, its dab provides a tart and fruity zest with notes of diesel and grape. Creating a high-functioning head space with a full-melt body high, its effects instills a strong sense of curiosity and sparks the imagination.
No product reviews
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.