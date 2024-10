Sour Mango Diamond Infused Premium Flower is that next-level sativa, smacking the head and palate with a potent sweet and sour punch. Packed with glistening boulders of THCA crystalline, these infused nugs are all about staying lifted, keeping it real, and vibing all day. A tropical trip for the senses, its gassy notes, and elevated potency will have you zoning in and staying productive without missing a beat. If you’re all about that hustle and flow, Sour Mango is your ride-or-die for an energetic and flavorful sesh.

