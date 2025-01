Elevate your dab sesh with Sour Mojito (70-159u) Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder, crafted to capture the heady essence of a beach-side mojito. A first-tier rosin, Sour Mojito comes loaded with limonene's citrus sparkle, caryophyllene’s spicy swagger, and myrcene’s mellow rhythm. This badder delivers that classic mojito vibe with zero hangover—just smooth, tangy dabs. The perfect way to chill with a burst of vibrant flavor, Sour Mojito helps squeeze every drop of joy from your day.

