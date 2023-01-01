Sour OG Live Resin Badder is a Hybrid concentrate extracted from a Sour Diesel x SFV OG Kush cross. Loaded with a highly sought-after terpene profile, it delivers a heady aroma of high-octane citrus and smacks of gassy lemons. With an "off the charts" flavor and effect, its high provides a motivated mindset and a relaxed full-melt physique.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.