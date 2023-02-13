Sour Punch Premium Flower is a Hybrid cross of the Sour Diesel x Purple Punch cultivars. Praised for its elevated terps and heady THC content, it has a sweet and sour flavor profile that offers hints of pungent diesel, berries, coffee, and cheese. A euphoric smoke known to produce deep feelings of relaxed contentment, it's a proper choice for those seeking a little afternoon inspiration.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.