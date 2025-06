Turn up the flavor with Sour Strawberry, a sativa badder that’s as bold as it is euphoric. This whipped concentrate delivers a creamy, terp-rich hit that leads with sweet strawberry and finishes with a tangy, sour twist. From first dab to last, strawberry terps dominate the profile—making it a dream for flavor hunters. Expect a surprisingly stoney high for a sativa, perfect for elevating your day without losing your chill.

