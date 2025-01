Sour Tangie is a Sativa cross of Sour Diesel and Tangie. Bred by DNA genetics, its nose screams of loud ripe tangerines, and has the taste to match. Loaded with flavors of citrus and earth, the buds are dark green with orange pistils and finished with a nice layer of frosty trichs. A vibe-shift strain, its effect is known to dispatch negative thoughts and help purify the mind.

