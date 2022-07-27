Sour Tangie is a Sativa cross of Sour Diesel and Tangie. Bred by DNA genetics, its nose screams of loud ripe tangerines … and has the taste match. Loaded with flavors of citrus and earth, the buds are dark green with orange pistils and finished with a nice layer of frosty trichs. Mentally and physically relaxing, the high’s effects dispatch negative thoughts and help purify the mind.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
