Sour Tangie is a Sativa cross of Sour Diesel and Tangie. Bred by DNA genetics, its nose screams of loud ripe tangerines … and has the taste match. Loaded with flavors of citrus and earth, the buds are dark green with orange pistils and finished with a nice layer of frosty trichs. Mentally and physically relaxing, the high’s effects dispatch negative thoughts and help purify the mind.