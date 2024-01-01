Spring Break Premium Flower is the perfect strain for an energizing and uplifting experience. A Sativa leaning three-way cross of Super Lemon Haze x Strawberry Jack x GG4, its buds express a distinctive terpene profile with hazed-out notes of citrus, sweet strawberry, and an earthy GG4 funk. A dense and colorful Sativa-dominant smoke that offers energized mental clarity, its effects help consumers accomplish those pesky late afternoon tasks.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.