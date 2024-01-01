Spring Break Premium Flower is the perfect strain for an energizing and uplifting experience. A Sativa leaning three-way cross of Super Lemon Haze x Strawberry Jack x GG4, its buds express a distinctive terpene profile with hazed-out notes of citrus, sweet strawberry, and an earthy GG4 funk. A dense and colorful Sativa-dominant smoke that offers energized mental clarity, its effects help consumers accomplish those pesky late afternoon tasks.

