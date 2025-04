Introducing STFU OG – A strain so strong, it speaks for itself. Crafted in partnership with the legendary Pot Brothers at Law, STFU OG is a bold tribute to their iconic message: Shut the F**k Up. Just like their famous script, this potent strain keeps it simple yet powerful. Packed inside our 5-pack infused pre-rolls, this OG powerhouse will leave you speechless. Anticipate a bold, gassy aroma paired with a flavor profile rich in earthy undertones and accented by subtle hints of pine. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or just need to hit pause on the noise, this strain ensures you'll be chilling in peaceful silence. And because we believe in empowerment through knowledge, each 5-pack includes the Pot Brothers at Law's iconic script – your reminder to keep calm, stay cool, and STFU.

