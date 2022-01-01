Sticky Tarts from West Coast Cure is a trichome-loaded Sativa cross that’s sure to have the 420-enthusiasts drooling! A loud and proud strain with a sweet floral nose, the flowers express a tight and bulky bud structure that flashes shades of green, purple, and orange. Helping to create the entourage effect, its terpenes produce a mouth-watering flavor of spice, flowers, skunk, and coffee. A productive smoke for those with things to do – Sticky Tarts instills a full-body high that is both peaceful and creative.