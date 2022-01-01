About this product
Sticky Tarts from West Coast Cure is a trichome-loaded Sativa cross that’s sure to have the 420-enthusiasts drooling! A loud and proud strain with a sweet floral nose, the flowers express a tight and bulky bud structure that flashes shades of green, purple, and orange. Helping to create the entourage effect, its terpenes produce a mouth-watering flavor of spice, flowers, skunk, and coffee. A productive smoke for those with things to do – Sticky Tarts instills a full-body high that is both peaceful and creative.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.