Straw Goo Live Rosin Diamonds provide one of life's most elevated experiences. Extracted and processed from a Strawberry x Afgoo cross, these live rosin diamonds produce a fruity nose, zesty flavor, and powerful effects. Uniquely euphoric, its full-melt body high starts with an intense cerebral buzz which quickly morphs into a calm and creative headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.