Straw Goo 0.5g Rosin Cartridge by West Coast Cure is a Sativa-forward vape extracted from a Strawberry x Afgoo cross. Skillfully crafted from perfectly cured flowers, it produces a smooth and flavorful vape of earth, gas, and blueberries. A high-potency rosin in an easy-to-use 510-cartridge, its effects provide an uplifting experience that will leave you feeling energized, focused, and ready to get stuff done.



Show more