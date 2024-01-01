Straw Goo 0.5g Rosin Cartridge by West Coast Cure is a Sativa-forward vape extracted from a Strawberry x Afgoo cross. Skillfully crafted from perfectly cured flowers, it produces a smooth and flavorful vape of earth, gas, and blueberries. A high-potency rosin in an easy-to-use 510-cartridge, its effects provide an uplifting experience that will leave you feeling energized, focused, and ready to get stuff done.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.