Stay lit with WCC’s Straw OGz x Lemon Limez (70u-159u) Tier 2 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder—a premium extract that’s all about flavor and effect. This powerhouse combo explodes with zesty citrus terps from Lemon Limez, balanced by the sweet, gassy punch of Straw OGz, delivering a flavor profile that slaps the head and smacks the palate. Offering smooth dabs, powerful vibes, and a high that hits just right—this badder is crafted for those who know the hustle.

